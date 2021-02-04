Coastal Christian boys basketball holds off Pender comeback

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Pender boys basketball team battled back from a 17 point deficit midway through the 3rd quarter to make it a close game, but it was Coastal Christian holding off the Patriot run to pickup the 50-43 win.

It was senior night for the Centurions, but it was a pair of juniors that led the team offensively. Neil Sims and David Berne both scored 11 points in the Coastal Christian win. Josef Fullwood put forth a heroic effort for Pender finishing with a game-high 18 points.

The win improves Coastal Christian’s record to now (8-10) on the year, while Pender falls to (4-4) this season.

The Patriots will be back in action tomorrow night at home against Richlands. Coastal Christian ends their regular season on the road Friday battling Harrells Christian in conference play.