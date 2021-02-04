Coastal Christian girls lead from start to finish in win over Liberty Christian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Four Coastal Christian players scored in double-figures on Thursday night as the Centurions took care of business against Liberty Christian Academy, 67-27.

In the win for Coastal Christian Bryna Barton had a game high 18 points with 7 steals and 4 assists. Darcey Britt finished with 16 points and 3 assists, while AC Fuller had a double-double in her final home game with 11 Points and 10 Rebounds.

- Advertisement -

The win improves the Centurions record to now (3-10) on the year, they will end their regular season on Friday night against Harrells Christian.