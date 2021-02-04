Gov. Cooper to talk COVID-19 response, relief bill Wednesday afternoon

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — The state will unveil more about a COVID-19 relief bill today after it was passed by state senators Wednesday night. The bill contains federal money that was part of a stimulus package from December.

Included in the bill:

$1.6 billion to help reopen schools and improve technology to help close learning gaps.

$546 million for rent assistance

$95 million for the state health department to help with vaccine distribution. The state is on track to receive more than 145,000 new first doses over the next three weeks from the federal government

Gov. Roy Cooper and others are expected to speak about the bill Thursday at 3 p.m. You can watch it live here.

The coronavirus relief bill approved by the Senate on Wednesday also supports direct payments to more parents.

Parents who missed an opportunity last year to get $335 checks to help offset childcare costs and expenses associated with remote learning would have until May 31 to take advantage of the so-called Extra Credit grants.