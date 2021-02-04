‘Fire was shooting from everywhere’: One injured in North Myrtle Beach market fire

A multi-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach flea market has vendors in shock Wednesday afternoon, and investigators are still working to find out how it started.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire around 2 p.m., at 100 Highway 17 in Little River, which is the address of the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market.

- Advertisement -

Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said that one person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital for treatment.

Casey added that fire rescues from Calabash, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, Myrtle Beach, and South Carolina Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.



Lisa Neidler, a vendor at the market, said she witnessed the fire right after it started

“My husband and I have one of the spaces here at the flea market and we were just here putting stuff in and getting ready for the weekend. We were talking to Baron, he’s the guy that runs the flea market and all of a sudden we saw black smoke coming from the other buildings,” she said. “We all went over and it had burst into flames spontaneously. Fire was shooting from every where.”

Read more here.