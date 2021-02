WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Westbound traffic in the 1900 block of Oleander Drive will temporarily be shifted to a single lane today, while crews complete an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, traffic in the westbound lanes of Oleander Drive will be shifted into a single lane. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.

The traffic shift is expected to last for approximately 6 hours while crews complete the emergency repair and repave the roadway.