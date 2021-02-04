New Hanover County man accused of downloading child porn on his computer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is accused of downloading child pornography on his computer.

Tony Robinson, 62, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children tipped off the FBI and the sheriff’s office about Robinson’s activity.

Deputies executed a search warrant at his home on Hawks Nest Drive and found inappropriate photos on his computer.

He is being held in the New Hanover County jail under a $25,000.