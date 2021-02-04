No big crowds for the big game: Local businesses prep for Super Bowl Sunday

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Typically one of the busiest days of the year for bars and restaurants, businesses say their preparation for the Super Bowl isn’t much different than it has been in years past.

The difference? No big crowds indoors. Hell’s Kitchen Bartender Gigi Ciliselli says they’re still getting ready to serve a lot of customers.

“As you can see, we’ve got the restaurant set up for 50% capacity, we have people coming in that are counting everyone that’s walking in,” Ciliselli said. “We have a bunch of wings that we’re setting up, we have a bunch of great drink specials, we’re going to have some fun little games we’re going to play during half-time.”

Due to a combination of social distancing and people choosing to stay home because of Governor Cooper’s order for several businesses to close by 10 pm, the inside won’t be backed but Ciliselli says they’re prepping to serve more people to-go.

“I feel like a lot of people are going to stay home just because you don’t want to go see half a game and come out, unfortunately, so hopefully we’ll have some of our regulars and people that like to come out anyway,” Ciliselli said.

Might as Well Bar and Grill is prepping like it’s any other year. General Manager Jeffrey Loock is leaning on their loyal customer base and to-go orders.

“I am thinking when the Super Bowl starts up around 4:30, 5 o’clock, there is going to be a lot of Uber Eats and take out orders,” Loock said.

Though closing early isn’t ideal, Loock says MAW patrons are respectful of the rules.

“Everybody is super understanding and we just look to have as much fun as possible before that 9 o’clock time comes around,” he said.

It may not be business as usual but might as well have a good time regardless.

“What we are expecting is a good group of people there all enjoying each other’s company and ready for hopefully a Tom Brady win,” Loock said. “I don’t know if that’s a popular opinion but I want to see it!”

Both businesses say their goal is to provide a safe place for people to enjoy the game. They also recommend arriving early to make sure you will score a seat, especially since they are operating at half capacity.