No fans allowed at spring UNCW sports events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It will be a spring unlike any other at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. With six different Seahawk athletic teams playing, no fans will be allowed in attendance.

The university announced this week that fans will be not be allowed to attend athletic contests this spring due to guidelines put in place by the state. This will include baseball, softball, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer on the campus of UNCW.

- Advertisement -

However, a family pass list of two guests per person for student-athletes and coaches will be allowed.

The university says a handful of the seahawk games will be streamed online.