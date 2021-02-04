North Carolina assistant principal faces sex charge

STATESVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities have charged an assistant principal at a North Carolina elementary school with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Statesville Record & Landmark reports the Mooresville Police Department arrested 28-year-old Shaun Michael Bock on Wednesday. He was jailed on a $10,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney representing him.

Bock, who was assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School, was suspended by the Iredell-Statesville School System pending a police investigation.

A news release from the school system says information from law enforcement indicates the victim is not a student in the system.