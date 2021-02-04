North Carolinians reporting more hate crimes than ever before, according to FBI data

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) — More than 200 hate crimes were reported across North Carolina in 2019, according to the latest FBI data.

Between 2018 and 2019, these incidents rose by 48%. In the last two years, the number of religious-based hate crimes in the state has nearly doubled.

In 2018, swastikas were drawn inside the Freedom of Expression tunnels at Appalachian State University in Boone, along with the words, “The Holocaust was a good thing.” Aaron Carpenter, now a senior at the university, remembered seeing the anti-Semitic graffiti and working with his fraternity brothers to cover it up.

“It was personal, right?” Carpenter said. “It was an attack on Jews on my campus.”

Twenty of the hate crimes reported in 2019 were anti-Semitic.

