PCSO: Sex offender caught exposing himself to farm employee in bathroom

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A registered sex offender is accused of exposing himself in a bathroom to an employee at a Willard farm.

Jermone Davis, 40, was arrested on Wednesday and faces the following charges:

Indecent exposure

Secret Peeping

Breaking and Entering

Larceny after Breaking/Entering

Trespassing

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Davis, who is a transferred North Carolina registered sex offender for an out-of-state sexual assault conviction, was an employee at a farm in Willard when he was caught secretly peeping in on and exposing himself to a female employee in a bathroom on Sunday.

A warrant states the farm is located on Englishtown Road.

Deputies say he was terminated immediately once the woman reported the incident to her supervisors.

Two days later, David reportedly broke into a farm facility building and stole gas.

Davis was given a $10,000 secured bond and is currently in the Pender County Jail.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone with information concerning this incident or related offenses involving Davis to call Detective Short or Detective-Sergeant Clinard at (910) 259-1437.