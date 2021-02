PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Willard man is accused of indecent liberties with a child.

Shawn Lubell, 34, was arrested on Monday for one count of indecent liberties with a child.

A warrant states it happened between Dec. 28-29 and that Lubell “commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the child.

Lubell was over 16 years of age and at least five years older than that child, according to the warrant.

He is in the Pender County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.