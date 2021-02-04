Registered sex offender accused of sending inappropriate messages to 9-year-old girl

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Watha man is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a nine-year-old girl.

Shawn Lubell, 34, was arrested on Monday for one count of indecent liberties with a child.

A warrant states the incident happened between Dec. 28-29.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started when the nine-year old victim reported the inappropriate contact to her parents who immediately notified law enforcement.

Lubell, who is a North Carolina registered sex offender for an out-of-state conviction, was arrested without incident.

He is in the Pender County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office continues to stress to parents and caretakers the importance of maintaining control over their children’s on-line activities,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “In this case, the victim reported quickly to her parents the inappropriate messages. Her parents acted responsibly by notifying law enforcement without tipping off the suspect they were aware of his intrusions, which helped law enforcement to investigate the case thoroughly. The sheriff’s office asks members of the public with information regarding Lubell concerning this investigation or similar incidents to call Detective-Sergeant Clinard at (910) 259-1437.”