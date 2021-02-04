SBI: Armed child sex crimes suspect killed following 18-hour standoff in NC

FRANKLINTON, NC (AP) — North Carolina law enforcement officials say a man wanted on child sex crime charges was shot and killed after an 18-hour standoff.

News outlets report agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the Granville County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Franklinton on Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant.

- Advertisement -

The SBI says when law enforcement reached the scene, the suspect, who was armed, went inside the home.

The man came to the door on Wednesday with what the SBI said was a long gun. According to the SBI, one of its agents shot the suspect, who died at the scene.