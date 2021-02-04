‘The hangers even melted’: Vendors clean up the day after NMB flea market fire

A day after the North Myrtle Beach flea market fire, those who once had booths in one of the main buildings are left to pick up the pieces.

Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said the fire was ruled accidental Wednesday, but is still under investigation.

Though there are still vendors in other buildings with no damage, the center building is partially collapsed, and everything inside is charred black. Walking through the ashes, vendors showed the losses they are dealing with to Simon Williams.

