Two North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot on Interstate 95

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) — Two Nash County deputies were injured in a shooting along Interstate 95 on Thursday morning.

It happened near Exit 145 just north of Rocky Mount. The road was shut down and will remain closed for several hours.

Sources tell ABC11 that a male deputy, who is a K9 handler, and the suspect were shot. A female deputy was also injured, but it’s unclear at this time how.

Both law enforcement agents and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their conditions have not been released. The male deputy was airlifted from the scene.

No information has been released about the suspect’s condition.

