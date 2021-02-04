UNCW nursing students administer COVID-19 vaccinations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday some UNCW nursing students put their education to the test, participating in a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in New Hanover County.
25 students participated in the vaccination event at Pointe 14 movie theater alongside university faculty and hospital volunteers.
The goal was to give 1,200 to 1,300 vaccinations by the end of the day. Roughly 500 to 700 of those vaccines were given by students.
“It’s been a really great experience, it’s been a good learning experience in the physical skills of getting lots of practice with vaccinations, injections,” said senior Aubrey Sapp. “And then it’s also been a really neat experience as a student to see how much this small action of giving a vaccine can help the community.”
The nursing students are expected to participate in more vaccination events over the coming weeks.