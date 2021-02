SPARTA, NC (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that earthquakes have shook the town of Sparta.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the tremors struck Wednesday night. Sparta is about 100 miles north of Charlotte near the Virginia state line.

The 2.4 magnitude quake began shortly after 11 p.m. Another quake that was a 2.1 magnitude hit around 11:30 p.m.

Sparta is the same town that withstood a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in August. That earthquake was felt throughout the state.