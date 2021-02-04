West Bladen Boys Varsity Football team cancels workouts through Feb. 16 due to COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The West Bladen Boys Varsity Football team has canceled workouts through February 16 due to COVID-19, according to the school system.

Bladen County Schools learned on Wednesday that 30 people associated with the boys’ football team have been identified as close contacts to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has been made aware of the

positive case and quarantine time, responding that “the team must postpone any scheduled contest during this quarantine period.”

The boy’s team will return to workouts and competitive play after February 16.

Their first competitive game, which is scheduled for February 26 will be played.