Community raises money to save ‘The Wilmington Journal’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than 100 years, The Wilmington Journal is in danger of disappearing due to financial strains. Because of that, the community is rallying behind the historic newspaper.

A fundraiser was set up and more than $25,000 has been raised towards their $95,000 goal.

On Feb. 20, a fundraiser on Facebook Live and YouTube is being held in the hopes of raising the remaining amount.

Although the fundraiser is still a long way from its goal, organizers are optimistic and say it’s important to save the paper.

“It’s one of the state’s oldest black newspapers here,” Fundraiser organizer Dorian Cromartie said. “And we need that black outlet for people. We always need a different perspective of the news and what’s going on in the world. And the journal provides that.”

Visit here if you would like to contribute towards the effort to save the Wilmington Journal.