New Hanover County health recommends virtual gatherings for Super Bowl LV

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Celebrating first downs, interceptions, and touchdowns at Super Bowl 55 may best be done virtually, according to New Hanover County Interim Health Director David Howard.

“Perhaps find a way to electronically connect,” Howard said. “A tablet or laptop on the table by the TV perhaps pointed at your group.”

Howard says the same reasons people were advised not to gather outside their household for the holidays are the same now.

“If you’re going to be sharing food if you’re going to be getting together try to do it outside,” Howard said. “Control the touchpoints. You know designate someone to run around cleaning the touchpoints. The restroom handle, the kitchen countertops, and all those kinds of things.

Also suggesting to assign one person to prepare individual plates, avoiding buffet-style serving.

“The riskiest situation is going to an establishment with many, many people who are not connected to you at all,” Howard said.

With numbers finally trending down, he says for people to not get too relaxed.

“We don’t want to see that go back up. We’re all doing our best to get through this,” Howard said. “We’re getting as many vaccinations out as possible, but the vaccinations will not be a silver bullet within the next few weeks.”

As the state works to get kids back into schools, he pleads directly to families for help in slowing the spread that could be caused by this event.

“Parents with families please do everything you can to share your experience virtually and not bring a lot of people into the household to share the experience face to face because that will necessarily hamper all of our efforts to get our lives back to normal,” Howard said.

While young adults who could contract the virus from Super Bowl get together may not suffer severe symptoms, Howard says they are trying to prevent four to five transmission down the line that could potentially hospitalize someone who is at a higher risk.