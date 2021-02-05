Man wanted for allegedly shooting into vehicle during domestic dispute

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly firing a shot into a vehicle during a domestic dispute.

A woman told police that Roscoe Allen Cousin, 31, showed up at her home in the 5000 block of Lamppost Circle around 1 a.m. Thursday night and started a fight with her current boyfriend. As he was leaving, Cousin reportedly fired into his vehicle but did not hit him.

- Advertisement -

Cousin is charged with a 50B (restraining order) violation and shooting into occupied vehicle.

Anyone who sees him should call 911. All other information should be reported to the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or through the Wilmington, NC PD app.