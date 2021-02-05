Memorial service for former Calabash, OIB firefighter to be held this weekend

CALBASH, NC (WWAY) — A memorial service will be held this weekend in Calabash for a local firefighter who died last month.

Gregory Faulk died on Jan. 13 after a “cascade of health problems that followed an on-the-job injury he suffered while working at another fire department.”

- Advertisement -

Faulk had been a member of the Calabash Fire Department since he was 16 years old. He was also a part of the Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department since 1988.

The Calabash Fire Department says the memorial service will be held outdoors Sunday, February 7, at 2 p.m. at the Calabash Community Park, located at 868 Persimmon Road.

“The public is welcome to attend and honor the memory of a dedicated public servant who gave more than 40 years of his life to helping others,” the department wrote in a release. “Social distancing and masking will be observed.”