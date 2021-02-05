National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart disease

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is National Wear Red Day. It’s part of the American Heart Association’s push to increase awareness about heart disease, which remains the leading killer of women in the US.

Heart disease takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined, and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.

At the same time, recent market research has indicated that the youngest, most diverse groups of women are the least aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.