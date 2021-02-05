NC couple says vaccine appointment canceled after doses sent to mass site

Brenda and Garry Edwards (Photo: WSOC)

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina couple says their vaccine appointment was canceled after the doses intended for their county were sent to a mass vaccination site.

“It was still wrong. It’s just not right,” senior Garry Edwards said.

Garry and Brenda Edwards says that Stanly County canceled their appointments to get the vaccine because the doses were sent to a mass vaccination site at the Bank of America Stadium.

“We were just kinda shocked,” Brenda Edwards said. “Why would this happen? Are we not as important as other counties or a big event?”

State representative Wayne Sasser talked to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen about the disparities Thursday at a legislative committee meeting.

“My people are not happy. I’m getting calls, health departments are getting calls. And neither one of us are responsible,” Sasser said.

