New Hanover BOE to talk transition to Plan A, COVID-19 vaccine resolution at special meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has called for a special meeting next week.

The purpose is to consider a COVID-19 vaccine resolution, review COVID-19 updates and information, and discuss the district’s transition to Plan A.

Earlier this week, Brunswick County school board members approved a resolution to send to Gov. Roy Cooper requesting him to modify Group 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination process to include public school employees.

The meeting is on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education of Center, located at 1805 South 13th Street. No more than 25 people will be allowed inside the meeting. You can also watch it remotely on NHCS-TV Youtube.

WWAY will bring you latest from the meeting on air and online.