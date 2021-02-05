North Carolina education board approves new social studies rules

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The Democratic majority of North Carolina’s Board of Education has voted to adopt new K-12 social studies standards that would have teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the standards, which will go into effect this fall, are supposed to guide teachers in classroom discussions of the nation’s failings as well as is accomplishments.

One Democratic board member said children deserve a true and honest education.

Republicans on the board called the new standards anti-American. Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls them “leftist indoctrination.”