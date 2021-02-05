Pender County Health addresses rumors about stolen vaccines

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Friday, Pender County Health Department addressed some far-reaching rumors.

WWAY received a news tip that’s apparently been floating through Pender County: allegations that Pender nurses have been stealing the Coronavirus vaccine and administering it to friends and family.

But according to Shirley Steele, Pender County Health’s Nursing Director, the claims are baseless.

Only a hand full of people have access to the vaccines, which are kept under constant lock and key, Steele said. On top of that, Pender County Health Department reports to the state exactly how and when vaccines are used before getting more.

“That is not a true statement,” said Steele. “Every dose is accounted for. It is accounted for to the state and has to be accounted for in 72 hours. Our vaccine is kept under lock and key, monitored by our immunization nurse. We know no vaccine has been stolen.”

Steele also noted Pender County is careful not to waste vaccines. Whenever the health department receives more vaccines than expected, they pull from a waiting list of men and women who qualify and can get to the vaccine site quickly.