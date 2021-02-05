Sweet N Savory prepares for Super Bowl weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local restaurants are preparing for one of the busiest take out weekends of the year.

According to Sweet N Savory, take out orders have been through the roof since the pandemic’s start. That’s why the owner, Robert Shapiro said they are more than ready for the Super Bowl rush.

This year, Sweet and Savory is offering a Super Bowl snack pack. Customers can choose four items off their tray list.

Ordering in advance will get you a discount: 29 dollars versus 35 dollars ordering the day of.

“You have the option for about 12 to 14 different options,” Shapiro explained. “Everything ranging from like a shrimp cocktail to buffalo chicken dip to chips and queso.”

This is the first time Sweet and Savory has offered this option. According to Shapiro, they’re not usually the go-to spot for all things Super Bowl.

After successful Christmas and Thanksgiving take out packs, however, Shapiro said this Super Bowl snack pack is already popular with local customers.

You can order by heading to their Facebook page, or calling (910) 256-0115.