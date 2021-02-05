Three kayakers call for help after getting stranded near Oak Island

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three kayakers are okay after they got stranded near Oak Island and called emergency responders for help Friday afternoon.

Oak Island Water Rescue says the sheriff’s office 911 center received a call that three kayakers were stranded due to the wind and unable to make it back to shore near the west end of the island off Kings Lynn Drive just before 1:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Several agencies responded including Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and United States Coast Guard.

OIWR confirms two of the kayakers made it back to shore on their own and one was assisted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office boat, Marine 1.