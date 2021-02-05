Vaccinations continue in New Hanover County as COVID-19 metrics show slight improvement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To date, there have been a total 13,947 cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, which is an increase of 776 cases in the past week. Of those, there are around 4,238 people currently infected and a total of 135 people have died from the virus.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (NCDHHS) County Alert System, New Hanover County’s 14-day percent positivity rate is 9.2%, the 14-day case rate (per 100,000 people) is 957.9, and the current impact on the hospital system is considered low. These metrics have led the state to move New Hanover County from “Red: Critical Community Spread” to “Orange: Substantial Community Spread”.

“Our county moving to orange in the state’s county alert system is good news and means our metrics are starting to trend in the right direction,” said Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA. “It looks like we are coming off of the holiday surge we saw after the new year, and our hope is that case counts trend downward over the coming weeks as well. But we can’t let our guard down. Recent studies indicate that more than half of COVID-19 infections are transmitted by individuals who are asymptomatic. So we all have to continue practicing those three Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash, avoid gatherings, and when it’s your time to get a vaccine, please do. All of this together will help us slow the spread of the virus and save people’s lives.”

Vaccination Update

As of February 5, New Hanover County Public Health has vaccinated 10,860 people with their first dose of the vaccine and provided 6,436 people with their second dose.

In addition, through partnerships and collaborative efforts with local healthcare entities like New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington Health, MedNorth and Cape Fear Clinic, around 33,945 total doses (this includes 25,215 first doses and 8,730 second doses) have been administered in New Hanover County, according to the NCDHHS dashboard.

“With our combined efforts, we have now vaccinated a little more than 10 percent of the county’s population with their first dose,” said Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “We know we still have a long way to go, but we are encouraged by the partnerships and the additional vaccination providers that are coming on board to serve our citizens in the coming weeks. Our biggest hurdle right now is the lack of vaccine supply, but we are consistently advocating and asking for more vaccines from the state. We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to vaccinate as many people as possible, with the limited supply we have.”

Public Health is also using a portion of each week’s vaccine supply for targeted outreach sites to serve the county’s historically marginalized populations. To date, Public Health has administered 1,422 first doses of the vaccine to minority populations, and is also working to serve home-bound seniors in the coming weeks.

Learn more about COVID-19 and the county’s vaccination efforts at Health.NHCgov.com/Coronavirus, and sign up for email and text alerts here to be notified when vaccine appointments are available through Public Health.