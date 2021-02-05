Wilmington gang member sentenced to prison on drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man was sentenced to prison to at least four and a half years in prison on drug charges.

Carlton McIntyre, 26, was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of heroin and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.

- Advertisement -

The evidence presented in court and other information revealed that on July 10, 2019, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from McIntyre around the 300 block of Wilson Street in Wilmington. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the car which was delivering the drugs. Detectives found a loaded 9mm handgun between McIntyre (the driver) and a passenger on the passenger floorboard in a backpack. The backpack also contained more than 1,400 bags of either heroin or fentanyl.

According to law enforcement, McIntyre is a member of a violent gang and has prior felony convictions.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing before U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.