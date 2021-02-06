3rd stimulus check: Why you shouldn’t expect another payment for weeks

WASHINGTON (WTVD) — Congress is negotiating a fresh stimulus package that would include a third round of stimulus checks, but while there’s broad agreement on the need for more direct payments, it will take weeks before any go out.

The upcoming second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will push back any congressional action, and lawmakers are scheduled to be on recess over President’s Day — meaning there may not be progress on a deal until later in the month.

- Advertisement -

It takes at least several days to get the first payments processed after any legislation is signed, and has taken months to deliver payments to everyone who’s eligible. Treasury is still trying to reach some people who should have gotten paid in the first round last year.

Read more here.