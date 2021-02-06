Business owners react to North Myrtle Beach cancelling St. Patrick’s Day parade

The North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has been canceled. It was scheduled for Mar. 13, 2021.

Out of concerns that large gatherings have been known as super-spreader events, the city claims they had no choice but to cancel until next year.

“For the betterment of everyone’s health, we had to make the decision to cancel it,” said councilperson Nikki Fontana.

Fontana admits it was not a decision she was happy to make, but said the spread of the virus has not waivered as they had hoped for.

“We understand that it’s just a tough decision and I understand that there’s a lot of money involved with the city you know they’re going to lose a lot of tax money and a lot of revenue as us,” said Scott Beasley who owns Deckerz along Main Street.

