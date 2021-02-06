COVID-19: Don’t forget to protect your eyes

After almost a year of protecting ourselves from COVID-19 — wearing masks, keeping our distance from others and washing our hands — there’s a forgotten tip doctors want us to remember.

Asheville optometrist Benjamin Steger said even a healthy eye can be a perfect portal for COVID-19.

“If it contaminates your tears, it’s going to drain to your sinuses, be absorbed by your lymph nodes and that could potentially be a full on viral infection,” Steger said.

Researchers have found traces of the virus in swab-specimens from COVID-19 patients. The latest data indicates it’s not very common, but it’s still a threat.

Steger said there are some easy ways to protect ourselves beyond the “big three.”

