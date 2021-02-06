Drive-in ‘Cupid’s Bingo’ held in Hampstead Saturday afternoon

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A drive-thru bingo event was held Saturday with a Valentine’s theme called ‘Cupid’s Bingo’.

Participation was five dollars, and all attendees were required to remain in their vehicle.

Bingo numbers were called out over the radio, with winners asked to honk their horn and flash their lights to notify staff.

Although the event was a unique twist on conventional bingo, organizers say this isn’t the first time they’ve held games with this format.

“We also did this earlier today in Burgaw, and we’ve done two of these previously,” co-organizer Zach White said. “We did one at Thanksgiving and we did one at Christmas. We try to do them themed around the holidays.”

Organizers say they’re working on setting up a ‘Bunny Bingo’ event just in time for Easter.