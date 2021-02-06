Full Court Press: February 5, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school basketball season is winding down as teams across the Cape Fear begin their final playoff push. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you all the highlights and final scores from this weeks Full Court Press.
Below are the final scores from Friday nights high school basketball action.
GIRLS
New Hanover 54 , North Brunswick 59
South Brunswick 20 , Hoggard 43
West Brunswick 34 , Laney 52
Ashley 59 , Topsail 26
Heide Trask 43 , East Carteret 56
West Bladen 23 , Whiteville 48
West Columbus 3 , St. Pauls 48
Coastal Christian 47 , Harrells Christian 28
Fayetteville Academy 20 , Cape Fear Academy 62
Wilmington Christian 33 , Berean Baptist 28
BOYS
South Brunswick 43 , Hoggard 61
West Brunswick 38 , Laney 56
Richlands 50 , Pender 64
West Bladen 92 , Whiteville 99
East Bladen 56 , Fairmont 58
West Columbus 55 , St. Pauls 71
Coastal Christian 52 , Harrells Christian 51
Fayetteville Academy 18 , Cape Fear Academy 63
Wilmington Christian 59 , Berean Baptist 67
DASH 63 , Southeastern Homeschool 84