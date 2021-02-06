Full Court Press: February 5, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school basketball season is winding down as teams across the Cape Fear begin their final playoff push. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you all the highlights and final scores from this weeks Full Court Press.

Below are the final scores from Friday nights high school basketball action.

GIRLS

New Hanover 54 , North Brunswick 59

South Brunswick 20 , Hoggard 43

West Brunswick 34 , Laney 52

Ashley 59 , Topsail 26

Heide Trask 43 , East Carteret 56

West Bladen 23 , Whiteville 48

West Columbus 3 , St. Pauls 48

Coastal Christian 47 , Harrells Christian 28

Fayetteville Academy 20 , Cape Fear Academy 62

Wilmington Christian 33 , Berean Baptist 28

BOYS

South Brunswick 43 , Hoggard 61

West Brunswick 38 , Laney 56

Richlands 50 , Pender 64

West Bladen 92 , Whiteville 99

East Bladen 56 , Fairmont 58

West Columbus 55 , St. Pauls 71

Coastal Christian 52 , Harrells Christian 51

Fayetteville Academy 18 , Cape Fear Academy 63

Wilmington Christian 59 , Berean Baptist 67

DASH 63 , Southeastern Homeschool 84