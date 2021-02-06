Hundreds of volunteers plant 150 trees on the southside of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a hundred people came together Saturday to plant trees on the southside of Wilmington.

Volunteers gathered at Greenfield Park before setting out in six groups to begin planting.

The groups ensured social distancing protocols were followed, with each group planting trees in different areas.

Despite COVID playing a role in how the planting was divided up, organizers say their turnout for each event continues to grow.

“We have more people practically with every event,” Alliance for Cape Fear trees president Connie Parker said. “I think that’s partly because people want to get out. This is a pretty safe way of being able to get out and do something outside. And something that’s really good for the community.”

“We always want to see things grow and prosper,” MLK celebration parade committee chairman Hollis Briggs Jr. added. “And planting trees is a sign of prosperity.”

Another tree planting event is planned for February 20th, with many more in the works for later this year.