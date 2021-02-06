Leland to end curbside recycling at end of June

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Town of Leland will end its curbside recycling program on June 30, 2021.

The Town of Leland’s current contract with GFL Environmental, Inc. for town-wide monthly curbside recycling will expire June 30, 2021. After this date, residents will have options for ways to continue recycling, including twice-monthly curbside recycling provided by GFL as a fee-based service or the Brunswick County free recycling drop-off locations available in and around Leland.

Council and staff say that they value and support conservation efforts, but the cost to maintain curbside recycling has continued to increase in recent years due to international disruptions and inefficiencies in the industry.

Following a budget discussion on curbside recycling at its agenda meeting on Nov. 16, 2020, Leland Town Council voted at its regular meeting on a Nov. 19, 2020 to end the contract with GFL for the service and transition to an optional private, fee-based service for residents. Since that time, Town staff has worked with staff at GFL to coordinate information regarding the transition.

The deadline for continuation of curbside service with GFL is April 23, 2021.

In June, GFL will begin removing recycling bins for residents who have not registered by the April 23 deadline for continuation of curbside service.