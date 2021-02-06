Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping

BOSTON (AP) — A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after a doctor had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus.

Brad Gauthier went to bed Monday listening to music and woke up Tuesday to find one of the headphones missing.

He realized something was blocking his esophagus when he tried to drink water but it wouldn’t go down.

An X-ray at an urgent care clinic revealed the lost earbud, which was removed during an emergency endoscopy.

Gauthier, who documented his experience on Facebook, told WWLP-TV the strange episode is a reminder not to sleep with wireless headphones.