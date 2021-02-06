NHC Clerk of Superior Court Criminal Division to close due to COVID exposure

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court Criminal Division will be closed from Monday, Feb. 8, thru Friday, Feb. 12, due to exposure to COVID-19.

Jan Kennedy, Clerk of Superior Court, said in a statement that all criminal cases during this time will be continued.

Those who have cases set for this week in Criminal Court and have an attorney should contact the attorney after Monday, Feb. 22 for the new court date. Those who do not have an attorney should wait until the week of Feb. 22 to call the office about a new court date.

Grand Jurors will not have to report on Monday, Feb. 8.

The first appearance for anyone in the New Hanover County jail for District Court will be done on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and Friday Feb. 12.

The first appearance for anyone in the New Hanover County jail for Superior Court will be done on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Everyone will get a print notice in the mail of their new court dates. Those who have signed up for a text alert will also be alerted by text message. The number to call after Feb. 22 is 910-772-6602.