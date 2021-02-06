PNC Arena to host mass COVID-19 vaccination site

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – PNC Arena will host a mass vaccination clinic for Wake County next week, according to a news release from the county.

The drive-thru clinic will be appointment-only. It will be held on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13. Additional dates will be set up as vaccine allocations and partnerships allow, the county said.

“I think this is exciting news for Wake County. It’s an additional site. It offers drive-thru,” said mass vaccination branch director Ryan Jury.

The goal is to invite more than 2,100 health care workers and people 65 years or older. The county’s waitlist has received more than 94,000 requests since mid-January, the release said.

