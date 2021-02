WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — UNCW’s two-game men’s basketball series with Colonial Athletic Association rival Elon at the Schar Center on Feb. 6-7 has been postponed.

The Seahawks were slated to face the Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday in 4 p.m. starts.

- Advertisement -

The series was halted, however, early Saturday morning following COVID-19-related protocols within the UNCW program.

UNCW and Elon administrators and coaches will work with CAA officials to possibly reschedule the games in the future.