Virginia lawmakers pass marijuana legalization bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly have passed legislation that would legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, with retail sales starting several years down the road.

Work on the complicated legislation has been a priority for Democrats who control state government, but despite Friday’s votes, the process is far from finished.

There are substantial differences between the two bills that must be worked out before they can be sent to Gov. Ralph Northam.

If the legislation is signed into law, Virginia would join 15 other states and the neighboring District of Columbia in legalizing small amounts of marijuana for adult recreational use.