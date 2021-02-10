Baaad goat! Deputies capture lost farm animal on Brunswick County road

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement serves and protects our community by keeping the bad guys off the streets and sometimes even baaad goats.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of two night shift deputies that recently captured a lost farm animal roaming on Old Ocean Highway.

BCSO says Sgt. Murray and Deputy Young were called out to the area to find an animal on the loose.

“This little nanny goat wasn’t too eager to be caught so subsequently a foot (and hoof) chase ensued down Old Ocean Hwy,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “These two fellas managed to catch her and get her to safety. Even though ‘Nina’ the nanny goat was resistant at first, these deputies won her over and parted as friends.”