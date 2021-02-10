Democrats show new footage of Capitol attack at Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — House Democrats leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial presented dramatic new security footage showing the attack on the Capitol, emphasizing just how close the pro-Trump mob came to lawmakers and staff when they breached the complex on January 6.

The impeachment managers unveiled the never-before-seen footage on the second day of Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial, where he is charged with inciting the riot. The managers showed the videos and new radio communications after hours of presentations by members of the impeachment team, who built a case alleging Mr. Trump deliberately stoked supporters to resort to violence not just on the day of the attack, but in the weeks and months leading up to it.

Democrats used the footage captured on surveillance cameras throughout the Capitol, as well as video posted by rioters themselves, to construct a timeline showing the attack as it unfolded inside the building, where lawmakers were debating challenges to electoral votes in their respective chambers.

“It was not until I was preparing for this trial that I understood the full scope, and learned the information that you’re going to see, that I understood the effort to attack our seat of government,” said Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, who presented the Democrats’ reconstruction of the events.

In one of the slides from the first minutes of the attack, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman can be seen on surveillance footage sprinting down a hallway to meet the rioters as they breached the doors, warning Utah Senator Mitt Romney to get to safety. Goodman would lead the rioters up a set of stairs and away from the Senate chamber.

Other footage outside the Senate chamber showed Vice President Mike Pence and his family being hastily evacuated from the floor. Pence had resisted pressure by Mr. Trump to obstruct the electoral count, and Democrats highlighted videos from rioters who chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the Capitol.

In recordings of radio communications, frantic police officers can be heard asking dispatchers to send in reinforcements. “They’re starting to dismantle the reviewing stand,” one said. “They’re throwing metal poles at us.”

Some of the most disturbing footage depicted rioters attacking Capitol Police officers as the attack unfolded. One video showed rioters brutally attacking officers as they attempted to enter the building, including one rioter appearing to claw at an officer’s eyes.