Lincoln Elementary transitioning to 100% remote for two weeks due to COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Due to an increase in COVID-19 activity at Lincoln Elementary, the school is transitioning to 100% remote learning for students through Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Brunswick County Health Services reports the COVID-19 activity at LES meets the threshold of a “cluster” which is defined as a link between 5 or more confirmed positive cases.

The school will undergo deep cleaning from ServePro first thing in the morning to prevent further impact.

Staff will work remotely on Thursday and return to Lincoln Elementary on Friday while students continue their instruction in 100% remote format.

In-person instruction for students is expected to resume on Thursday, February 25.

“We ask that everyone please continue to practice the 3ws of wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart when possible, and washing hands frequently while in the community so that we can all help decrease the impact of COVID-19 inside the school system,” BCS wrote in a release.