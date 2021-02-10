New Hanover County Schools to transition to Plan A for Pre-K through Grade 5

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (News Release) — At tonight’s Special Meeting of the New Hanover County Board of Education, Board members voted to transition students in grades pre-K through 5 to Plan A on Monday, March 8, 2021. NHCS is currently operating under Plan B AA/BB schedule for all students. Students in grades 6-12 will continue to operate under Plan B AA/BB schedule.

All students will continue to have the option to choose full-time remote learning. Families of elementary students will be contacted by their school to verify the attendance option they are choosing for their student under Plan A.

NHCS families should verify PowerSchool contact information is current to receive Connect 5 phone, email, and text notifications from their schools and the district.

