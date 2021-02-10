Pender County Sheriff’s Office starts Citizen’s Academy

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Have you ever wanted to know what the day-to-day is like for a police officer? Well, in Pender County, now you can.

Starting in March, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Citizen’s Academy.

Those taking part can attend division head presentations, go to firing ranges, attend special operations training, and even attend mock court.

Sheriff Alan Cutler said it’s all part of their outreach to the community. He hoped to build bridges by addressing misconceptions about law enforcement.

“I think we are blessed here in Pender County,” said Cutler. “With the citizens that we have here in Pender County. I think we have a good relationship. It could always be better, and so that’s what we’ve been working toward — a better relationship between law enforcement and community.”

Due to COVID-19 regulations, Chief Cutler said March’s Citizen’s Academy is already booked, but they plan to continue the program through the year.

If you’re interested in signing up, click this link.