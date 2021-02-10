Two Columbus County Schools vehicles stolen from bus garage

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Columbus County Schools vehicles were recently stolen from the school bus garage in Whiteville.

According to a spokesman with the district, the two were taken early Friday morning when someone broke into a gated area in the 1200 block of Chadbourn Highway in Whiteville.

An incident reported provided by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office states the suspect(s) drove the stolen vehicles through the gated fence and took off.

They tried to take a third vehicle, however, that one got stuck.

Both vehicles have since been recovered. The school system says one was found partially submerged in a pond.

The district says one of the vehicles was used as a mechanics truck and the other was used by the central office for staff to travel between schools.

WWAY asked the sheriff’s office for information about any potential suspect(s) however, they couldn’t provide any more details on the case.